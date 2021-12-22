Alex City man faces multiple charges after Coosa County chase

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges after a police chase in Coosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened Friday after deputies on routine patrol tried to stop a vehicle in the Stewartville area traveling at speeds over 90 mph, the sheriff’s office said. The driver refused to stop and additional officers joined the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said the chase came to an end at Central High School in Hanover at which point law enforcement took Alex City resident Octavious Edwards into custody.

While arresting the man, the sheriff’s office said officers noted the odor of marijuana and a K9 unit assisted with a search of the vehicle. The search yielded 117 grams of marijuana, 34 grams of cocaine, 11 ounces of liquid codeine, ecstasy pills, a set of scales, a box with 10 hookah bongs, and 20 bottles of champagne.

Ocatvious was subsequently charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

