Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alex City man faces multiple charges after Coosa County chase

An Alex City man was arrested on Friday after a chase ended with the discovery of drugs in his...
An Alex City man was arrested on Friday after a chase ended with the discovery of drugs in his vehicle.(Source: Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges after a police chase in Coosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened Friday after deputies on routine patrol tried to stop a vehicle in the Stewartville area traveling at speeds over 90 mph, the sheriff’s office said. The driver refused to stop and additional officers joined the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office said the chase came to an end at Central High School in Hanover at which point law enforcement took Alex City resident Octavious Edwards into custody.

While arresting the man, the sheriff’s office said officers noted the odor of marijuana and a K9 unit assisted with a search of the vehicle. The search yielded 117 grams of marijuana, 34 grams of cocaine, 11 ounces of liquid codeine, ecstasy pills, a set of scales, a box with 10 hookah bongs, and 20 bottles of champagne.

Ocatvious was subsequently charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

New College Football Playoff COVID-19 policies
New College Football Playoff COVID-19 policies
This is breaking news from the WSFA 12 Newsroom.
Pike Road home heavily damaged in Wednesday fire
College Football Playoff announces COVID-19 post-season policies
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
.
Search continues for new Montgomery police chief