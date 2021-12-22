Ball State, Georgia State arrive to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is bowl week in the Capital City. The 8th annual Camellia Bowl is set to be played on Christmas Day for the second straight year.

And, the teams have made their way to Montgomery.

Autoplay Caption

The Ball State Cardinals were the first team to hit the town Tuesday. Ball State finished the regular season 6-6 in the MAC. This marks the second straight season Ball State is heading to a bowl game. That’s only happened twice before in program history.

Autoplay Caption

Around 3:30 p.m., the Georgia State Panthers arrived from Atlanta. Georgia State is 7-5 on the season. The Panthers’ six sun belt wins this year are a program record.

Both Ball State head coach Mike Neu and Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott spoke at a press conference Tuesday evening.

Kickoff for the Camellia Bowl is set for 1:30 p.m. at Cramton Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.