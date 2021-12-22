Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
Montgomery police are trying to identify this suspect in connection to three burglary cases in...
Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery burglary cases

Latest News

The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Ball State, Georgia State arrive in Montgomery for Camellia Bowl
Road closures, security measures set ahead of Camellia Bowl
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine & warmer temperatures are back in the forecast
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021