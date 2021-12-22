Advertise
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight

An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, USGS, which monitors earthquake activity across the U.S., the 3.1 magnitude earthquake happened 10km southwest of Clanton around 12:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham also confirmed the quake on Twitter.

A resident of Clanton told our sister station WBRC Fox 6 News, the quake woke her from her sleep. She reported it sounded like a thunderstorm and shook her home.

Anchor Sally Pitts said members of her family who also reside in Clanton reported feeling the quake.

No damage has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

