Elmore Co. Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Christmas wish for one family is to find their loved one safe. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old resident missing for a week.

No stone has been left unturned in the search for 68-year-old Christopher Hafley who was reported missing Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“We called in some resources, and some tracking team with dogs. We also called the state they put up the helicopter force and run a FLIR to see if they could find him out in the woods. Had no no sightings of him. We went back Thursday morning, several of us from investigative unit, our drug task force unit. There was about 60 folks up there and all and we canvassed the area on foot. And also the state put the helicopter back up, so we could see in the daylight hours down in the foliage of the trees. We still did not come up with anything,” said Investigator Bill Wilson with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson says they’ve expanded their search outside of Elmore County.

“Yesterday, I went to the wire Road exit on 85. We had several people say they believe that they had saw him there. I actually went to Phenix city also, just to see if I could see someone, you know, standing outside of store or business that just looked out of place,” said Wilson.

Authorities say Hafley has family in the Atlanta area, but because he is in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s and is traveling by foot, the level of concern has increased.

“You know someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s, they can travel but they don’t know who they are. He has nowhere to stay unless he stays under some kind of cover. He’s fighting the elements of the weather, the rain and the cold,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he has been in touch with the as they focus on doing everything they can to bring him home.

“That is someone’s father. So you have to look at it as if that was my father, or that was my brother. And you got to think this is this family’s world that we’re trying to get back for them,” said Wilson.

In a previous incident last year, Hafley was driving and became disoriented, but was found safely in the Opelika area.

If you spot Hafley, you are urged to call your your local law enforcement agency immediately so they can get someone to him.

