Juvenile charged with threatening shooting at Montgomery school

A juvenile has been charged with threatening a shooting at a school, Montgomery police announced.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile has been charged with threatening a shooting at a school, Montgomery police announced.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the threatening post was made on Dec. 15 in the 200 block of Ann Street. That’s the same location as Robert E. Lee High School.

Coleman said the department was notified of the threatening social media post and launched an investigation, which led police to identify the suspect as an unnamed juvenile.

“MPD takes social media threats of gun violence in our school system just as serious as any tangible threat of gun violence,” Coleman said. “Our Investigators worked very diligently and tirelessly to identify and capture the offender responsible for this threat.”

The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, charged and released to a guardian.

