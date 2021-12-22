Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

LIVE: 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument being opened

1887 time capsule may have been found
1887 time capsule may have been found
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 1887 time capsule that was discovered at the site of the former Robert E. Lee monument will be opened Wednesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the time capsule will be opened by a historic preservation team at noon on Dec. 22 at the Department of Historic Resources lab.

The time capsule was found last Friday as crews were dismantling the pedestal the held the Lee monument. It was found about 20 feet above ground in the pedestal’s tower, not the base.

Historians believe that based on records, 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses placed about 60 objects in the capsule. Many of the objects are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Sunshine & warmer afternoon temperatures are back in the forecast
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast
Tracking a drop in temperatures tonight. Then a warming trend as we move towards the weekend.
Tracking a drop in temperatures tonight. Then a warming trend as we move towards the weekend.
Ball State, Georgia State arrive in Montgomery for Camellia Bowl
Road closures, security measures set ahead of Camellia Bowl