Man arrested for assault of Florala barber shop owner

Gary Lambert was arrested and charged with simple assault.
Gary Lambert was arrested and charged with simple assault.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORALA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a Florala barber shop owner.

According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday while the owner was giving Gary Wesley Lambert a haircut. Wesley allegedly struck the victim, knocking him to the ground, and fled the shop.

Sheriff Blake Turman says the assault was captured on video within the shop.

A deputy was stopping by to do a routine check on the victim when he was presented with the incident. The deputy notified Turman who spoke to the victim about the assault. The victim contacted Florala Police Chief Sonny Bledsole and identified the assailant at Lambert.

Bledsole and a Florala police officer investigated the incident and arrested Lambert shortly thereafter, according to Turman.

Turman said while Bledsole and the police officer investigating the case, they found a stolen truck at Lambert’s residence. That suspect is currently in jail in Mississippi.

Lambert has been charged with simple assault. He was placed in the Covington County Jail under a $1,000 bond.

