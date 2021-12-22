Montgomery City Council approves new district lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the 2020 census data available, the Montgomery City Council approved its new district lines Tuesday.

Like state and federal lines, these changes are being made based on population changes. The city lost more than 5,100 people from 2010 to 2020.

Only three of the city’s nine districts saw growth.

With so much change, the districts were changed to make populations close to the same in each.

“The old rule is “one person, one vote,” and so you want equal opportunity. And we, our council districts had moved east, and so we had 4,500 shortage in District 4, which is our most west district. We had 3,800 extra people in our east, one of our east districts, and all along the sides, there were so many shortages of people. So now, we’ve got it back in tolerance of what it should be,” City Council President Charles Jinright said.

Leaders say each district needs to have a little more than 22,000 residents. We’re told each district are 1% of that total.

