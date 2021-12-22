Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery Humane Society: Think twice before gifting a pet for Christmas

WSFA 12 News File Photo. The pet pictured is not a pet available for adoption.
WSFA 12 News File Photo. The pet pictured is not a pet available for adoption.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Montgomery Humane Society promotes its “12 Strays of Christmas” campaign, its executive director wants to remind people that pets are much more than just a gift to go under the Christmas tree.

“For the 12 Days of Strays, we essentially showcase the animals that have been here the longest, and we highlight them, one stray a day,” Tears said. “We remind people during this time of year that pet certainly shouldn’t be a whim gift. You should give this serious thought.”

Finding the perfect furry friend, Tears said, is a personal journey. You want to make sure the pet is a good fit for the family and that the person is ready for pet ownership. He said many people “return” or abandon pets after the holidays once they realize they aren’t prepared for the commitment.

“We see a significant spike in returns or animals that are purchased or brought to us after the Christmas season,” he said, “it’s sad and unfortunate. We tell everyone, don’t think it’d be cool to have a puppy for the kids on Christmas Day. It’s a bad idea, very rarely works out, if there’s not a lot of thought that goes into it.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

Omicron variant
ADPH concerned omicron variant, holiday season could prompt surge
A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
File image
Search continues for next Montgomery police chief
Nick Saban has confirmed his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach are quarantining...
Saban says coordinator, line coach positive for COVID-19