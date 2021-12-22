Montgomery Humane Society: Think twice before gifting a pet for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Montgomery Humane Society promotes its “12 Strays of Christmas” campaign, its executive director wants to remind people that pets are much more than just a gift to go under the Christmas tree.

“For the 12 Days of Strays, we essentially showcase the animals that have been here the longest, and we highlight them, one stray a day,” Tears said. “We remind people during this time of year that pet certainly shouldn’t be a whim gift. You should give this serious thought.”

Finding the perfect furry friend, Tears said, is a personal journey. You want to make sure the pet is a good fit for the family and that the person is ready for pet ownership. He said many people “return” or abandon pets after the holidays once they realize they aren’t prepared for the commitment.

“We see a significant spike in returns or animals that are purchased or brought to us after the Christmas season,” he said, “it’s sad and unfortunate. We tell everyone, don’t think it’d be cool to have a puppy for the kids on Christmas Day. It’s a bad idea, very rarely works out, if there’s not a lot of thought that goes into it.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.