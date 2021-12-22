Advertise
Perry County landfill permit renewal public hearing set

Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A public hearing is scheduled to discuss the renewal of a permit for the Arrowhead Landfill site in Perry County.

According to the Alabama Department of Environment Management, or ADEM, the hearing will allow the public to offer comments and get more information on the proposed permit renewal. The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Uniontown City Hall. (What is the date?)

The Arrowhead Landfill site is 973 acres, with 425 acres permitted for disposal operations. ADEM says the site would continue to contain nonhazardous solid wastes, with the maximum average daily volume of waste disposed at the landfill remaining at 15,000 tons per day.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, special social distancing requirements will be in place for the public availability session and the public hearing. Masks will be required, and temperature screenings will be conducted.

Those who wish to speak are encouraged to preregister. Space inside the hearing room will be restricted for the public hearing, and each speaker will be assigned a time slot.  You can register on-site. However, those who are preregistered will be called to speak first. The deadline to preregister is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. To preregister, go online or call 334-274-4201.

ADEM said that attendance at the public hearing is not necessary to have comments included in the public hearing record. Written comments will also be considered and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2022.

According to ADEM,  after consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Solid Wastes & Recyclable Materials Management Act and applicable regulations, a final determination on the proposed permit will be made.

For more information about this and other public notices, including how to submit comments, go online.

