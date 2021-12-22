Advertise
Pike Road home heavily damaged in Wednesday fire

This is breaking news from the WSFA 12 Newsroom.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a house in Pike Road Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Lt. Randy Pollard with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze happened at a home in the 300 block of Longwood Trail in the Bridlebrook Community. That’s located off Vaughn Road.

First responders arrived on scene and found the residence well-involved. The blaze has since been brought under control.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pollard said any investigation would be led by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office.

