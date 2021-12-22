Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast

This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows the remains of the Clotilda, the last known U.S. ship involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Researchers studying the wreckage have made the surprising discovery that most of the wooden schooner remains intact in a river near Mobile, Ala. including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the brutal journey across the Atlantic Ocean. (Alabama Historical Commission via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Researchers studying the wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship on the Alabama coast have made a surprising discovery.

A recently released report shows that most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the journey across the Atlantic Ocean in 1860.

Remains of the Clotilda have been under study near Mobile, Alabama, since they were discovered a few years ago.

Researcher Jim Delgado says the fact that so much of the ship remains in one piece enhances its historical value.

The wooden schooner illegally brought 110 African captives to the South before the American Civil War.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Sunshine & warmer afternoon temperatures are back in the forecast
Tracking a drop in temperatures tonight. Then a warming trend as we move towards the weekend.
Tracking a drop in temperatures tonight. Then a warming trend as we move towards the weekend.
1887 time capsule may have been found
LIVE: 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument being opened
Ball State, Georgia State arrive in Montgomery for Camellia Bowl
Road closures, security measures set ahead of Camellia Bowl