Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Road closures, security measures set ahead of Camellia Bowl

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Christmas Day kickoff to the 2021 Tax Act Camellia Bowl is nearing and Montgomery officials are cautioning those who will attend or be in the downtown area at the time of traffic changes and stadium security.

TRAFFIC

Thursday evening at 6 p.m., well before the game and other events get started, the city will institute a “soft closure” of Madison Avenue from Hall Street to Jackson Street, located directly beside Cramton Bowl.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day, other streets will begin to close with a “hard close” set for 9:30 a.m. That includes Madison Avenue from Jackson Street to S. Capitol Pkwy. Meanwhile, Hall Street from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue will be open to northbound traffic only.

Streets will reopen later Saturday night following the end of the game.

SECURITY

While Georgia State and Ball State football players put the finishing touches on their game plans, so are city officials who want to make sure Cramton Bowl remains a safe place to watch the action.

Every person entering Cramton Bowl will be scanned by wand. Security will not allow umbrellas, long camera lenses, selfie sticks or pocket knives into the venue. All bags, which must be clear and no larger than 12x12, will be searched.

Fans are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and follow other health and safety protocols as the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 steadily increases its caseload in Alabama and throughout the nation.

GAME TIME

The Camellia Bowl will be the only nationally televised college football game on Christmas Day, with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN. Events begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the Guardian Credit Union Fan Fest at Paterson Field.

Gates will open at Cramton Bowl at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at https://www.camelliabowl.com/.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
Montgomery police are trying to identify this suspect in connection to three burglary cases in...
Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery burglary cases

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
It is bowl week in the Capital City. The 8th annual Camellia Bowl is set to be played on...
Ball State, Georgia State arrive to Montgomery ahead of Camellia Bowl
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is during the first half of an NFL...
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies