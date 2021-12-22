Road closures, security measures set ahead of Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Christmas Day kickoff to the 2021 Tax Act Camellia Bowl is nearing and Montgomery officials are cautioning those who will attend or be in the downtown area at the time of traffic changes and stadium security.

TRAFFIC

Thursday evening at 6 p.m., well before the game and other events get started, the city will institute a “soft closure” of Madison Avenue from Hall Street to Jackson Street, located directly beside Cramton Bowl.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Christmas Day, other streets will begin to close with a “hard close” set for 9:30 a.m. That includes Madison Avenue from Jackson Street to S. Capitol Pkwy. Meanwhile, Hall Street from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue will be open to northbound traffic only.

Streets will reopen later Saturday night following the end of the game.

SECURITY

While Georgia State and Ball State football players put the finishing touches on their game plans, so are city officials who want to make sure Cramton Bowl remains a safe place to watch the action.

Every person entering Cramton Bowl will be scanned by wand. Security will not allow umbrellas, long camera lenses, selfie sticks or pocket knives into the venue. All bags, which must be clear and no larger than 12x12, will be searched.

Fans are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and follow other health and safety protocols as the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 steadily increases its caseload in Alabama and throughout the nation.

GAME TIME

The Camellia Bowl will be the only nationally televised college football game on Christmas Day, with a kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. on ESPN. Events begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the Guardian Credit Union Fan Fest at Paterson Field.

Gates will open at Cramton Bowl at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at https://www.camelliabowl.com/.

