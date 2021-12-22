Advertise
Search continues for next Montgomery police chief

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steve Reed addressed the city council Tuesday on the search for a new police chief.

According to Reed, the city has received nearly 100 highly qualified applicants from across the country. The average law enforcement experience is around 30 years, and the backgrounds range from federal to state and local.

Reed said to take on the challenges the city faces regarding crime, the right person must be picked for the job, adding that the process isn’t something that can be rushed.

“This process has taken longer than probably I would have wanted,” Reed said.

Reed said a third party has been brought in to ensure the city is making the best decision. The city has partnered with Strategic Government Resources, a leader in executive recruitment for governments and non-profits.

Reed said Interim Chief Ramona Harris is among the prospects for the position. Reed added that the search has put pressure on her.

“I think that’s something that we have to recognize. It’s not easy to be interim for a long period of time,” Reed said.

The city hopes to narrow down the list of candidates by January and hopes to gather community and law enforcement input into the decision.

