Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges

Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child sex crimes in Covington County.(Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama couple has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes, according to the Covington County sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, were taken into custody after the sheriff’s office and the Alabama Department of Human Resources opened an investigation into the rape and molestation of a child in the Carolina Community, located in a southwestern part of the county.

Sheriff Blake Turman said a search warrant was executed on White’s home on Dec. 14 during which time evidence was collected and processed.

The two face multiple charges including first-degree rape and sodomy. White is currently held on a $500,000 bond and Woods is currently held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

1887 time capsule may have been found
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument opened
First Alert Forecast
Tons of sun for the rest of the week!
WSFA 12 News File Photo. The pet pictured is not a pet available for adoption.
Montgomery Humane Society: Think twice before gifting a pet for Christmas
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1