Sunshine & warmer temperatures are back in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a cold start to the day across Central and South Alabama. Skies cleared overnight, helping temperatures drop into the 30s area wide this morning. Some are waking up to patchy fog. Drive with care if heading out and about this Wednesday morning.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for today, that will help us warm up later today. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 50s under clear skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, skies remain clear, and temperatures will drop rather quickly. Lows will fall around freezing for many locations across the area. Winds will be light to calm.

More sunshine is expected for Thursday. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s with calm winds. Mostly clear skies will be around Thursday night. That will allow for overnight lows to again fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will remain calm overnight.

Christmas Eve we will again see mainly sunny skies. Highs Friday are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday night, partly cloudy skies will be in place with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Christmas Day is looking warm for Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs on Saturday will warm into the lower to middle 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build becoming partly cloudy by Saturday night and overnight lows will remain mild, in the middle to upper 50s.

Right now, there is a hint at a possible front moving across the area this weekend into early next week, providing a few showers and colder temperatures. Forecast models are still at odds in weather the front even makes it to the region, with that the case, we will keep temperatures in the 70s for highs with low rain chances for now. Just wanted to give you the First Alert, to what we could track this weekend into early next week.

Sunday, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 70s. Sunday night, lows will fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, Monday we are looking at more mostly to partly sunny conditions in the forecast. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s again. Overnight Monday, we will see temperatures remain mild near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday of next week, we could see a shower push into the region. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday with afternoon highs hovering into the lower to middle 70s.

