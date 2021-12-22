Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Teenage victim in shooting at Vestavia church released from hospital

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenage missionary was released from the hospital this week after he was shot multiple times at a Vestavia church earlier this month.

A representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints tells us 18-year-old Elder Michael Fauber was released from the hospital late Monday and returned home to Ohio Tuesday evening.

“We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf,” Michael’s parents, David and Rachel Fauber said in a statement. “We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill.  Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle.  Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community.  Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week.  He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful.  We wish you all a Merry Christmas!”

Family and friends welcome Michael Fauber home after he was shot earlier this month.
Family and friends welcome Michael Fauber home after he was shot earlier this month.(David and Rachel Fauber)
Michael Fauber has been released from the hospital after he was shot earlier this month.
Michael Fauber has been released from the hospital after he was shot earlier this month.(David and Rachel Fauber)

Fauber had been in the hospital since he was shot on December 3. The church released the following statement shortly after the shooting:

Two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder following a shooting Sunday.
Man charged with murder in West Woodley Square shooting
Reginald Ruffins, L, has been named as the replacement for longtime Tuskegee University...
Tuskegee hires new head coach, doesn’t mention Willie Slater’s departure
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Nancy Worley, the former head of the Alabama Democratic Party, is being treated for an...
Nancy Worley is ‘gravely ill’ at Montgomery hospital
MPD reports that of the 75 homicides this year, 56 arrests have been made.
‘It is a high number’: Montgomery reaches 75 homicides before end of 2021

Latest News

WSFA 12 News File Photo. The pet pictured is not a pet available for adoption.
Montgomery Humane Society: Think twice before gifting a pet for Christmas
Omicron variant
ADPH concerned omicron variant, holiday season could prompt surge
A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl
File image
Search continues for next Montgomery police chief
Nick Saban has confirmed his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach are quarantining...
Saban says coordinator, line coach positive for COVID-19