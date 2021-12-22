Teenage victim in shooting at Vestavia church released from hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenage missionary was released from the hospital this week after he was shot multiple times at a Vestavia church earlier this month.

A representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints tells us 18-year-old Elder Michael Fauber was released from the hospital late Monday and returned home to Ohio Tuesday evening.

“We can’t begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf,” Michael’s parents, David and Rachel Fauber said in a statement. “We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael’s survival and recovery has been a literal miracle. Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful. We wish you all a Merry Christmas!”

Family and friends welcome Michael Fauber home after he was shot earlier this month. (David and Rachel Fauber)

Fauber had been in the hospital since he was shot on December 3. The church released the following statement shortly after the shooting:

A missionary serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, December 3, 2021. Elder Michael Fauber, 18, of Dayton, Ohio, was in the Birmingham Stake Center in Vestavia Hills with two other missionaries and a group of people interested in learning more about the Church. A weekly athletic activity was being held and basketball was being played in the cultural hall. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Elder Fauber spoke with an unknown individual who came into the building during the activity. A few moments later, Elder Fauber was shot multiple times. The shooter then fled. Elder Fauber was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and has undergone surgery. His parents are arriving to the hospital this afternoon. Other missionaries in the building were not physically hurt but are receiving counseling. The Church is cooperating with law enforcement and is awaiting additional details from investigators. Our prayers are with this missionary, his family and all the missionaries and others impacted by this senseless act of violence.

Two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting.

