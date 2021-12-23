Alabama Department of Mental Health offers ways to avoid holiday blues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays can be filled with cheer, but it’s not always merry and bright for everyone. According to the Alabama Department of Mental Health, stress from the holiday season can add to already existing feelings of depression or anxiety.

“Some financial restraints, you know, trying to get everything ready for the holidays, and things of that nature, that can cause an increase in stress and anxiety,” said Beverly Johnson, director of prevention services for ADMH.

This is what people normally refer to as the “holiday blues” and Johnson says there are major signs to look for if you think the blues could be thoughts of suicide.

“Individuals giving away their personal belongings, isolating themselves from others, or increasing the use of drugs or alcohol more often,” explained Johnson.

Johnson said these actions could be seen in family and friends or even yourself. She says a few options to alleviate any added stress this season are to:

Take time doing something you really enjoy

Take a walk

Go to the park

Read a book

Listen to music

Seek professional help

The number for the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text HOME to 741-741.

