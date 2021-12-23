Door Dash driver shot, passenger grazed during delivery in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Door Dash driver was shot Wednesday night after getting caught in the crossfire during a delivery in Bessemer.

According to Bessemer Police, the driver was making a delivery in the 200 block of Lexington Blvd. around 10 p.m. when according to police gunfire broke out between two parties.

The driver and passenger, both female, were caught in the crossfire. The driver was transported to the hospital and later released. The passenger did not seek medical care.

“[The] suspects have no regard for their lives much less anyone else,” said Lt Clemons, Bessemer PD.

There are no suspects currently in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or the anonymous tip line at 205-428-3541.

