Heavy police presence outside Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a heavy police presence outside a Montgomery apartment complex.

Numerous law enforcement officials including Montgomery police, SWAT and members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are surrounding the Eastdale Apartment complex, located on Eastdale Road South.

Heavy police presence on Eastdale Road S. in Montgomery. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The roadway near the apartment complex has been blocked off.

Details about the situation are limited. We have reached out to Montgomery police for more information.

