Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Limited supply of antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 expected in Alabama within 2 weeks

(Source: Canva, File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer for its oral antiviral drug Paxlovid to treat COVID-19. Data indicates that it is 88 percent effective in reducing the proportion of people with COVID-19-related hospitalization or death.

Paxlovid is in tablet form and the initial limited supply of 780 patient courses will be available by prescription only by the first week of January. Alabama will initially use pharmacies to dispense the oral antiviral drug, and will add other providers as allocation allows.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “As new variants continue to emerge, we are excited that the oral tablet Paxlovid will soon be available to help combat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients. While we are very pleased Paxlovid will be a treatment option, it is not a substitute for vaccinations which remain the best way for most people to protect themselves against severe illness and death due to COVID-19. I continue to urge all Alabamians to be vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible.”

INFO FROM ADPH:

  • Paxlovid is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.
  • Paxlovid should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the onset of symptoms.
  • Patients who are prescribed this treatment must have a positive SARS-CoV-2 test, be at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, and be age 12 years or older and weigh at least about 88 pounds.
  • It is administered as three tablets taken together twice daily for five days.
  • Paxlovid is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.
  • Paxlovid’s safety and effectiveness continue to be evaluated, and some side effects and contraindications have been documented.

The supply of Paxlovid will be limited initially. According to the FDA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, will oversee its fair and equitable allocation to state and territorial health departments and select Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) - funded health clinics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the 5800 block...
Man killed in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
A juvenile has been charged with threatening a shooting at a school, Montgomery police announced.
Juvenile charged with threatening shooting at Montgomery school
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges
An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent...
Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud

Latest News

Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill is NOT a replacement for the vaccine
The holidays can be filled with cheer, but it’s not always merry and bright for everyone....
Alabama Department of Mental Health offers ways to avoid holiday blues