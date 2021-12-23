Advertise
Man charged with arson in Pike Road house fire

A house fire is under investigation in Pike Road.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a house fire in the Pike Road area Wednesday.

According to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office, Justin N. Johns, 42, is charged with second-degree arson to defraud an insurer.

The fire happened at a home in the 300 block of Longwood Trial in the Bridle Brook Community. The community is located off Vaughn Road. The fire heavily damaged the house.

Johns was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bail.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation.  

