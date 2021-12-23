Man killed in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening.
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the 5800 block of Darien Drive regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.
