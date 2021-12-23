Man killed in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the 5800 block of Darien Drive regarding a person shot. There, they found an adult male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.