Mayor speaks out after transgender advocacy group says employee was harassed at downtown hotel

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke out on social media after a group visiting the capital city...
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke out on social media after a group visiting the capital city was reportedly discriminated against.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke out on social media after a group visiting the capital city was reportedly discriminated against.

Reed said in a tweet Wednesday he was disappointed to hear about the treatment of members of the The Knights & Orchids Society, also known as TKO, during their recent visit.

According to its Facebook page, the organization is a “southern centered grassroots startup founded and led by black, queer, transgender, and gender non-conforming people supporting gender justice and LGBTQ visibility.”

A Facebook post by the organization said members and youth ambassadors were attending a work retreat at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in downtown Montgomery, and during that time, one of its employees was harassed by a guest at the hotel who was “visibly drunk.”

According to the organization, the man threatened the TKO employee, “publicly humiliated her by misgendering her” and used “transphobic slurs.”

When she brought the incident to the hotel staff, the members were asked to leave, according to the organization’s Facebook post.

The post also said police detained the man who was reportedly harassing the member but later released and allowed him to remain at the hotel.

Trigger warning transphobia: TKO’s staff and youth ambassadors have been on a work retreat over the past few days....

Posted by The Knights & Orchids Inc. - TKO on Sunday, December 19, 2021

“TKO’s youth ambassadors were also present to witness this unfolding, and one of them let us know that they have been considering transitioning, but they feel it’s far too dangerous to be Black and openly trans,” the post added. “Our trans youth can’t envision a future where they will be safe because instances like this happen far too often and can lead to even worse outcomes.”

The group later said a meeting had been set up with the hotel.

Midweek sunshine 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏾 thanks family! Thank you all so much! #wekeepussafe #blacktranslivesmatter

Posted by The Knights & Orchids Inc. - TKO on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Reed tweeted that discrimination of any kind is unacceptable. He said the city is committed to working with its partners to be a more inclusive community.

“This shows us the hard work remains,” Reed added.

We have reached out to hotel management and SpringHill Suites by Marriott by phone and email for comment but haven’t heard back.

