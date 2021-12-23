Advertise
Montgomery catering company busy ahead of Christmas Day

Al Steineker, owner of the King’s Table Catering in Montgomery, is busy whipping up all the...
Al Steineker, owner of the King’s Table Catering in Montgomery, is busy whipping up all the holiday traditions for families across the area for Christmas Day.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)  - Al Steineker, owner of the King’s Table Catering in Montgomery, is busy whipping up all the holiday traditions for families across the area for Christmas Day.

“Hams, casseroles,” Steineker said. “We’ve had a lot of requests for the traditional dishes, things we saw for Thanksgiving too.”

The Montgomery business owner has been busy prepping and packing orders. He said this holiday season is very different from 2020.

“Last year, we were down 60 percent, but this year we are back up. It seems as though everyone who did not party last year is wanting to party this year,” Steineker said. “God’s been so good to us. He just keeps sending us business and business and letting the phone ring. At Thanksgiving, our orders got so great. We had to start saying no, same thing here at Christmas.”

Steineker thanks God and the community for this busy season and hopes everyone can enjoy it safely together.

“Love your families, show them that you love them, and just enjoy the time you have together,” Steineker added, “because we don’t know how much time we have.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

