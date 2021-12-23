Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas' governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year.(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston.

The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year.

The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned over his arrest by a Houston police officer whom prosecutors have since accused of falsifying his casework.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his death in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Allison Mathis, a public defender in Houston who submitted the pardon application on behalf of Floyd, called the last-minute withdraw a “ridiculous farce.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the 5800 block...
Man killed in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges
A juvenile has been charged with threatening a shooting at a school, Montgomery police announced.
Juvenile charged with threatening shooting at Montgomery school
An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to charges of helping prepare dozens of fraudulent...
Alabama woman admits to more than $1M in pandemic fraud

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a bill for ALS therapies, improving access to clinical trials for Lou...
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
President Joe Biden signs a bill for ALS therapies, improving access to clinical trials for Lou...
Biden: ALS law accomplishes 3 things
Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the 5800 block of...
Victim in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting identified
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd