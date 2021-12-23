Tracking a big warm up as we move closer to Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a freezing start to the day across Central and South Alabama. Skies were clear overnight, helping temperatures drop into the 30s and even some 20s across the area this morning. Some are waking up to patchy frost. You might need a few minutes to warm up the car before you head out-the-door this morning.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Sunshine will again prevail across Alabama today. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be light, around 5 mph out of the southeast. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s along with calm winds.

Expect more sunshine for Christmas Eve. Highs Friday are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be breezy Friday, out of the south around 10 to 15 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy skies will be in place with overnight lows in the middle 50s. Winds will remain around 5 to 10 mph out of the south during the overnight.

Christmas Day is looking very warm for Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs on Saturday will warm into the middle to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build becoming partly cloudy by Saturday night and overnight lows will remain mild, in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 70s. Sunday night, lows will fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, Monday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny conditions in the forecast. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s again. Overnight Monday, we will see temperatures remain mild near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday of next week, we could see a shower push into the region. Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday with afternoon highs hovering into the lower to middle 70s. Overnight Tuesday, skies will become mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows will remain mild, in the 60s across the area.

Wednesday of next week, also looks to remain cloudy across the region. A shower or two will be possible. Afternoon highs will remain in the middle to lower 70s.

