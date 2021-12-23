Advertise
Victim in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting identified

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim of a Wednesday night homicide as 20-year-old Montgomery resident Michael Woods.

Police and fire medics responded to the 5800 block of Darien Drive around 8:10 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found Woods with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No motive or suspect was immediately released.

Anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Woods was Montgomery’s 76th homicide victim of 2021.

