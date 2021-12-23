Advertise
Woody McCorvey named Alabama Football Legend for TaxAct Camellia Bowl

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Woody McCorvey, who played a key role in national championships at the University of Alabama and Clemson University, has been named the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl Alabama Football Legend presented by Regions Bank. The award is given annually to a person who has made a significant contribution to college football in the state of Alabama.

“It really means a lot to me, especially having gone to school here at Alabama State. Growing up here in the state of Alabama, down in Atmore and having the opportunity to coach at the University of Alabama. And follow in the footsteps of the guys that have won this award previously,” McCorvey

McCorvey, who serves as the Chief of Football Administration at Clemson under head coach Dabo Swinney, has been a significant part of the two greatest eras in Tiger football. In the 1980s, he was on the staff of College Football Hall of Fame coach Danny Ford, and helped Clemson to a 60-19-3 record, three ACC titles and four bowl wins. He was on the staff of five Clemson teams that finished in the final top 20 of the AP poll.

The 2020 season is McCorvey’s 43rd in college football as either a coach or an administrator. He came back to Clemson for the 2009 season, Swinney’s first full year, and he has helped him bring the Tigers to a level of consistent excellence that culminated in national championships following the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

With Ford’s induction in 2017, McCorvey has now worked for three coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame. He has also been in significant coaching roles with Gene Stallings and Phil Fulmer. He has worked for four national championship coaches in Ford, Fulmer, Stallings and Swinney.

The past recipients are Bobby Bowden (2014), Pat Dye (2015), Woodrow Lowe (2016), Gene Stallings (2017), Johnny Davis (2018) and Larry Blakeney (2019). There was no awards luncheon in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

