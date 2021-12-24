Advertise
‘Nobody more deserving’: Johnny Nolen moves into dream home in Alex City

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve heard that saying, ‘It takes a village?’ Well, the Alex City community rallied together to give Johnny Nolen his dream home.

“Big front yard,” Nolen said when showing off his new space.

If there is one thing bigger than Johnny Nolen’s new yard, it’s his heart.

“I just remember him walking around the lunchroom calling us knuckleheads,” Carlise Guy with Guy Industries said.

“I seen him come through Ben Russell. I seen you come through Ben Russell,” Nolen said.

The longtime Benjamin Russell supporter was in need of a better home for him and his mom.

“It’s a lot warmer and a lot more comfortable,” Nolen said.

Alex City Parks and Rec, Guy Industries, and dozens of other businesses raised funds through donations and a golf tournament to give the heartbeat of their hometown a better life.

“There is nobody else that’s more deserving than you,” Guy said. “Just all the time you’ve spent in the community, with the kids and the sports teams, everybody you’ve impacted.”

The brand-new space came decked out with furniture and new appliances.

“Here is the stove, but I can’t cook, only hot dogs,” Nolen said with a laugh.

His favorite room? His bedroom, where he can show off all of his Benjamin Russell décor.

“I mean I got plaques back to 1989-87,” Nolen added. “It’s going to take a few men a couple of hours to hang all he’s got in that room,” Guy said.

The house is already feeling like a home.

Nolen said it’s a dream come true.

“I am truly happy,” Nolen said. He added it’s the best Christmas ever.

If you want to help pay off the dream home you can donate here.

