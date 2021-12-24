Advertise
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Chilton County

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after he was hit by a...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-65 early Christmas Eve morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead after he was hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate-65 early Christmas Eve morning.

Troopers say the incident happened at 1:50 a.m. The victim, Lonnie Fowler, 28, of Crestview, Florida, was conducting maintenance on his 2007 Dodge Nitro on the shoulder when a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and hit Fowler and his car.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to troopers, the wreck happened on I-65 south near the 222 mile marker, three miles south of Jemison.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

