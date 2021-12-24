Small business owners want to help with last minute shopping

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping you still have time to find some unique gifts for those people on your list and small businesses are ready to help you do so.

“Our economy today is really driven by small business owners in a lot of ways,” said Richard Holman, general manager of Eastdale Mall.

At Sassy’s Greek and Masonic Paraphernalia, there hasn’t been a shortage of customers since probate season. This is when new members join their respective organizations starting in early November.

“You normally have your big lines and stuff, so we get a lot of orders,” said Allen Moore, an employee of Sassy’s.

So now just days before Christmas the shop is prepared.

“Christmas is basically everything that you didn’t get to get during probate season,” said Moore.

Lots of small businesses can be found in small strips of buildings, but in Montgomery, you don’t have to drive store to store just to shop small you can find it all under one roof.

”I would say you probably got about 30 small businesses here,” said Holman. “You’re an indoor climate control building and you got small businesses that are looking forward to helping you out”

Shoppers can be found in every corner of Eastdale Mall, a sign the pandemic hasn’t slowed anyone down…

“It’s nearly double the mall has been more primary this year there are more people out here as you can see right now it’s really a lot of people so right now it’s going extremely well,” said Holman.

“I think what makes it stands out is customer service,” said Moore. “Customer service is just treating the customer as soon as you come in we greet you.”

Customer service and unique gifts are what keep the small store filled with shoppers.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.