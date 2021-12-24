Teen killed in Chilton County ATV crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a teenager was killed in an ATV crash in Chilton County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the wreck happened just after 3:30 p.m. when the 2016 Polaris ATV the 13-year-old was driving left the roadway and overturned. The teenager and his passenger were both ejected from the ATV.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The passenger was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The crash happened on County Road 77, one mile north of Clanton.

Troopers did not release the name of the minor.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.