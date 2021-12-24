Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Teen killed in Chilton County ATV crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a teenager was killed in an ATV crash in Chilton County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the wreck happened just after 3:30 p.m. when the 2016 Polaris ATV the 13-year-old was driving left the roadway and overturned. The teenager and his passenger were both ejected from the ATV.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The passenger was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The crash happened on County Road 77, one mile north of Clanton.

Troopers did not release the name of the minor.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded around 8:10 p.m. to the 5800 block...
Man killed in Wednesday night Montgomery shooting
Heavy police presence on Eastdale Road S. in Montgomery.
Police: Suspect in custody after incident at Montgomery apartment complex
An earthquake rumbled parts of Chilton County overnight Tuesday.
Earthquake rumbles parts of Chilton County overnight
A house fire is under investigation in Pike Road.
Man charged with arson in Pike Road house fire
Jonathan Matthew White, 36, and his wife, Ashley Dawn Woods, are charged with multiple child...
South Alabama couple faces multiple child sex crime charges

Latest News

Mild 70s expected for at least the next 7 days!
Tracking a big warm up as we move closer to Christmas
Some hotels are 70% full during the Christmas weekend, according to the Montgomery Chamber of...
Camellia Bowl expected to bring $2.5M to Montgomery economy
Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.
Train railroad cars carrying vehicles catch fire in Macon County
Montgomery business staying busy ahead of holiday
Montgomery business staying busy ahead of holiday