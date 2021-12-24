Tracking a warm & breezy Christmas Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a chilly start to the day, the warm up is on by this afternoon and that warming trend will continue through the weekend and into the new week ahead.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast again today helping us heat up into the upper 60s to lower 70s by this afternoon. Winds will be quite breezy on this Christmas Eve, out of the south around 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight, skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be on the mild side, in the middle 50s. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day is looking unseasonably warm for Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs on Saturday will warm into the middle to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will again be noticeable, out of the southwest around 5 to 15 mph.

We look to remain partly cloudy by Saturday night and overnight lows will hover in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming into the middle to upper 70s. Sunday night, lows will fall into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, Monday we are looking at mostly to partly sunny conditions in the forecast. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 70s again. Overnight Monday, we will see temperatures remain mild near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we could see a shower push into the region. Clouds will be on the increase during the day with afternoon highs hovering into the lower to middle 70s. Overnight Tuesday, skies will become mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows will remain in the 60s across the area.

Wednesday of next week, also looks to remain on the cloudy side. A shower or two will be possible. Afternoon highs will remain in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday night lows will hover in the middle 60s with isolated shower chances and cloudy skies.

More rain is possible for Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy with afternoon highs warming into the middle to lower 70s.

More rain is possible for Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy with afternoon highs warming into the middle to lower 70s.