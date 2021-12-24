Advertise
Train railroad cars carrying vehicles catch fire in Macon County

Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.
Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.(Source: Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.

Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post the blaze was just off of Main Street in Shorter. Two cars were fully involved with fire.

Train car fire in the Town of Shorter.

Posted by Shorter Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Officials say the railroad cars were fully loaded with vehicles.

Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, along with Waugh-Mt. Meigs and Franklin fire departments worked together to contain the fire.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

