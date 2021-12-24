Train railroad cars carrying vehicles catch fire in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.

Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post the blaze was just off of Main Street in Shorter. Two cars were fully involved with fire.

Officials say the railroad cars were fully loaded with vehicles.

Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, along with Waugh-Mt. Meigs and Franklin fire departments worked together to contain the fire.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

