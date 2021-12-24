Woman dead after Thursday crash in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department says a woman has died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Highway 27 north and Dixie Drive just after 6:40 p.m. There, officers saw two heavily damaged vehicles in the road and discovered one of the drivers had been ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the ejected driver, 32-year-old Brittanie Elizzabeth Ferguson, of Ariton, was occupying a Pontiac G5. She was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the 4Runner was driving on the wrong side of the road and in the same lane as the Pontiac at the time of the wreck.

EPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

