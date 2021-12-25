Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally," Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The wife of the conspiracy theorist was arrested Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a “medication imbalance.”(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur says stems from a “medication imbalance.”

Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest.

She has not received bond.

Alex Jones declined to say whether he’d been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent change of medication.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Se’Quan Gorman, 22, was one of the suspects arrested after barricading himself in a Montgomery...
Police: Murder suspects in custody after incident at Montgomery apartment complex
LaRonn Dumas, 40, of Tuskegee, has been charged with murder and assault with bodily fluids.
Man charged in fatal Tuskegee shooting Christmas Eve morning
Teen killed in Chilton County ATV crash
Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.
Train railroad cars carrying vehicles catch fire in Macon County
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke out on social media after a group visiting the capital city...
Mayor speaks out after transgender advocacy group says employee was harassed at downtown hotel

Latest News

Ball State and Georgia State prepare for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl kickoff at the Cramton...
LIVE BLOG: Ball State, Georgia State face off in TaxAct Camellia Bowl
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms
FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Another COVID Christmas brings anxiety, but also optimism