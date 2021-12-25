LIVE BLOG: Ball State, Georgia State face off in TaxAct Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The eight annual Camellia Bowl is underway at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.

Ball State (6-6) and Georgia State (7-5) took the field for the 1:30 p.m. kickoff. It’s the second straight year the game has been played on Christmas Day.

We’ll provide updates below as the TaxAct Camellia Bowl plays on.

END OF THE 1ST:



Georgia State leads Ball State 14-7. Panthers will start the second quarter on the 10 yard line - 2nd & 6 @CamelliaBowl @wsfa12sports pic.twitter.com/OGVXuzqRwa — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 25, 2021

Tailgaters out and active this Christmas for the 2021 @CamelliaBowl!



📺 We’ll have coverage for you on @wsfa12news. pic.twitter.com/RsRvzVD23B — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) December 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.