LIVE BLOG: Ball State, Georgia State face off in TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Ball State and Georgia State prepare for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl kickoff at the Cramton...
Ball State and Georgia State prepare for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl kickoff at the Cramton Bowl on Dec. 25, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The eight annual Camellia Bowl is underway at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.

Ball State (6-6) and Georgia State (7-5) took the field for the 1:30 p.m. kickoff. It’s the second straight year the game has been played on Christmas Day.

We’ll provide updates below as the TaxAct Camellia Bowl plays on.

