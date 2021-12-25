LIVE BLOG: Ball State, Georgia State face off in TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The eight annual Camellia Bowl is underway at Montgomery’s historic Cramton Bowl.
Ball State (6-6) and Georgia State (7-5) took the field for the 1:30 p.m. kickoff. It’s the second straight year the game has been played on Christmas Day.
We’ll provide updates below as the TaxAct Camellia Bowl plays on.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.