Christmas Eve shoppers hunt for last-minute gifts

By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of cars were packed onto Eastchase Parkway on Christmas Eve as folks piled in for last-minute shopping.

“So I’ve been working a lot and I haven’t had a chance to do my Christmas shopping, so today was my only day to get out and do what I need to do,” shopper Nicholas Deveaux said.

Less than 12 hours before Christmas Day, shoppers were hunting for gifts at The Shoppes at EastChase. Many waited in lines outside of retailers to get in.

Shoppers said Christmas snuck up on them this year.

“Usually I always have everything in order under the tree, ready for us and stuff, but this is the first year,” said shopper Brionna Smith.

“Yeah, I think Christmas came really fast this year. so I guess everybody wasn’t prepared,” said Brittany Smith.

Some of the presents purchased were actually wrapped up and gifted that night.

“We’re really pushing it close,” Iva Burdette said.

Shopper Freddie Johnston visited the shopping center to please his wife, who takes a liking to her Pandora charm bracelet.

“I needed two more charms to go on it, and she’s over there trying to find them, and that’s how we wound up here,” Johnston said.

Shoppers were working against a deadline so their loved ones could find the perfect present under the tree.

