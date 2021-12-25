Advertise
Fans drive hours to tailgate at Camellia Bowl

Georgia State fans cheer ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.
Georgia State fans cheer ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Santa hats still on, tailgaters gathered outside the Cramton Bowl on Christmas Day just ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.

Many football fans who made the commute to the capital city had to travel for hours.

“We’re from Greenville, South Carolina,” Georgia State fan Quincy White said.

It was a four-hour drive, a trek he and Kisha White made for their son.

“Our son is playing,” the father said. “We’re going to come support him no matter what day, time, area. We’re going.”

Ball State fans also had to make the journey.

“We actually drove from Orlando, Florida, and that’s where we’re from,” Amechi Uzodima said. “So it’s about an eight-hour drive.”

For many, it was Christmas in a new city.

“First time coming down here,” Ball State fan Dalton Goulet said. “Really awesome town. Can’t wait to enjoy the atmosphere and environment.”

It was a little holiday cheer for spectators cheering on their beloved teams.

