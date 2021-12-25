Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire

One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family after they saw their house was on fire.(waff)
By Devin Pavlou and Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after the driver alerted the family that their house was on fire.

The Caldwells live on Giles Street and on Christmas day, one of a family’s worst nightmares came true. A fire started in the home but what was worse, the family wasn’t awake. Anne Caldwell says the family didn’t know about the fire until a Lyft driver woke them up to alert them that he could see smoke coming from their house.

Caldwell quickly woke up her husband and got her six-month-old baby out of the house before it was too late. She said as they were leaving the house, her family could see flames coming out of the back of their home.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and began to fight back the fire. Caldwell said only parts of the home are damaged but things could ve much worse if that mysterious Lyft driver didn’t alert them.

“Yeah, I don’t like to think about what might have happened,” Caldwell said.

According to her, everything was moving so fast that she didn’t find out who the Lyft driver was and she wants to thank whoever it is.

If you know who that driver was, please email us at news@waff.com.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Se’Quan Gorman, 22, was one of the suspects arrested after barricading himself in a Montgomery...
Police: Murder suspects in custody after incident at Montgomery apartment complex
LaRonn Dumas, 40, of Tuskegee, has been charged with murder and assault with bodily fluids.
Man charged in fatal Tuskegee shooting Christmas Eve morning
Teen killed in Chilton County ATV crash
Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train railroad car fire Thursday evening.
Train railroad cars carrying vehicles catch fire in Macon County
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke out on social media after a group visiting the capital city...
Mayor speaks out after transgender advocacy group says employee was harassed at downtown hotel

Latest News

Ball State and Georgia State prepare for the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl kickoff at the Cramton...
Georgia State wins 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Georgia State fans cheer ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.
Fans drive hours to tailgate at Camellia Bowl
First Alert 7 Day
Above average temperatures stick around for the next week
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge