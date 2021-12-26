Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash

(WLUC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lee County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Arthur L. Harmon was killed when the 2018 Dodge Charger he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Lee Road 234, approximately six miles east of Phenix City, according to ALEA.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
Johnny gets dream home
‘Nobody more deserving’: Johnny Nolen moves into dream home in Alex City
Se’Quan Gorman, 22, was one of the suspects arrested after barricading himself in a Montgomery...
Police: Murder suspects in custody after incident at Montgomery apartment complex
Eufaula police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 24, 2021.
Gunshot victim left at Eufaula hospital Christmas Eve, police say

Latest News

First Alert 7 Day
Mild weather sticks around & tracking the return of rain and storms mid-week
Staying mild overnight and warm for the week ahead. Rain & storms move into the area by midweek.
Staying mild overnight and warm for the week ahead. Rain & storms move into the area by midweek.
A list of arrivals and departures are available on the Montgomery Regional Airport website.
Holiday travelers start heading home
Rain and storms are back in the forecast for the week ahead.
Rain and storms are back in the forecast for the week ahead.