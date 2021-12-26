Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team

Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Nick Saban and Alabama arrived in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, still filled with holiday cheer.

“Merry Christmas, I hope you enjoyed it as much as we did,” Saban said.

Coaches Bill O’Brien and Doug Marrone are still in Tuscaloosa after testing positive for COVID-19. Saban said they should join the team in Texas by game day.

“And um, I think they are doing well,” Saban added. “No one is really bad sick.”

As for the rest of the team, there have been no COVID issues ahead of the playoff matchup.

“Our team has all been vaccinated, 92% of players have boosters,” Saban said.

Now that the Tide are in the Lonestar State, they’ll have time to polish the game plan for fourth ranked Cincinnati.

“I think the legacy of any team is how you finish,” Saban said.

Saban said for playoff games, he has more time to scout the opponent. He likes what he sees out of Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“You know their players do a great job of executing what they do, they have a good offensive scheme,” Saban said.

Cincinnati is undefeated, Bama has one blemish on their schedule with the Texas A&M loss.

The Tide coach said losing teaches lessons, and his players want to finish the season, champs once again.

“You didn’t come this far to get this far,” Saban said.

The Cotton Bowl kicks off on New Year’s Eve at 2:30 p.m. Central.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
Johnny gets dream home
‘Nobody more deserving’: Johnny Nolen moves into dream home in Alex City
Se’Quan Gorman, 22, was one of the suspects arrested after barricading himself in a Montgomery...
Police: Murder suspects in custody after incident at Montgomery apartment complex
Eufaula police are investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 24, 2021.
Gunshot victim left at Eufaula hospital Christmas Eve, police say

Latest News

Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID
Georgia State fans cheer ahead of the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.
Fans drive hours to tailgate at Camellia Bowl
Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl
Auburn football arrives for the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Hoover, Ala.
Auburn arrives in Hoover ahead of Birmingham Bowl