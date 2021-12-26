Holiday travelers start heading home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Holiday travelers are filling up their cars and taking their seats on planes to head home after the holiday weekend.

In Prattville, drivers merged onto Interstate 65. Some vehicles near the ramp pulled campers, while others carried a lighter load. The same goes in the Montgomery.

One family was doing some last-minute sightseeing before they hit the road.

“We’re headed back as soon as we enjoy the Riverfront,” Audra Towns said.

Towns had a three-hour drive back to Cordele, Georgia. Her family was in the capital city for the Camellia Bowl, which was held on Christmas Day.

“It was a great game,” she said. “We have enjoyed our stay so far here in Montgomery.”

Before drivers pack up and go, AAA recommends they take time to prepare.

“Take a few minutes and check your tire pressure, your fluid levels, your wiper blades,” Clay Ingram with AAA said. “Make sure all your lights and bulbs are working all the way around the vehicle so that you’re safe.”

While some travelers are driving out of the River Region, others will fly.

CNN reports that more than 5,000 flights were cancelled across the globe this holiday weekend. Some of those because of airline crews and staff who had to call out sick due to the omicron variant.

Montgomery Regional Airport has not seen this issue. The airport’s executive director, Wade Davis, said he had only heard of one delay, which could have resulted from a number of factors.

A list of arrivals and departures are available on the Montgomery Regional Airport website.

A majority of Montgomery flights have taken off smoothly.

