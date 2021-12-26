Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The matriarch of the Earnhardt family, Martha “Mamaw” Earnhardt, has died, according to two of her family members.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced their grandmother died Dec. 25 in a joint statement.

Martha lived in Kannapolis. She was the wife of Ralph and mother of Dale Sr., Danny Sr. Randy, Cathy and Kaye.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening. As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw,’ we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny,” the statement read. “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw as if she were your own. She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans.”

Danny died just two weeks before, on Dec. 12.

Martha was active in the racing community and the Kannapolis community. She has spoken to area children about the importance of reading and was named the grand marshal of the Kannapolis Christmas parade in 2017.

She drove her husband’s car in races before the men’s races, featuring Ralph. The two built a racing empire that still stands strong today.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

