2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mid-December crash on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard has claimed two more lives, bringing the death toll to three, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened on Dec. 16 just before noon in the 1500 block of the Eastern Boulevard near Haskell Drive.

On the scene, police found a 2011 Ford Mustang in which the driver and a passenger, Amari Hunter, 21, of Montgomery, sustained what were considered at the time to be non-life threatening injuries.

Hunter, who was pregnant, was transported to an area hospital where her condition deteriorated to life-threatening and she later died from her injuries, the police department said.

Montgomery police say Hunter’s baby was delivered the afternoon of Dec. 16. The child, who was also injured as a result of the crash, died on Dec. 23, police confirmed.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Camry, also sustained where considered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

That driver, now identified as Nettie Tolbert, 72, of Montgomery, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, but her condition was also downgraded to life-threatening. She died on Sunday, 10 days after the crash.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

