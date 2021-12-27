Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mid-December crash on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard has claimed two more lives, bringing the death toll to three, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The crash happened on Dec. 16 just before noon in the 1500 block of the Eastern Boulevard near Haskell Drive.

On the scene, police found a 2011 Ford Mustang in which the driver and a passenger, Amari Hunter, 21, of Montgomery, sustained what were considered at the time to be non-life threatening injuries.

Hunter, who was pregnant, was transported to an area hospital where her condition deteriorated to life-threatening and she later died from her injuries, the police department said.

Montgomery police say Hunter’s baby was delivered the afternoon of Dec. 16. The child, who was also injured as a result of the crash, died on Dec. 23, police confirmed.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Camry, also sustained where considered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

That driver, now identified as Nettie Tolbert, 72, of Montgomery, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, but her condition was also downgraded to life-threatening. She died on Sunday, 10 days after the crash.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Crews still working to reopen I-85 SB after fiery 18-wheeler crash
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire

Latest News

FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
A risk of severe storms exists Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Very warm and active end to 2021
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Crews still working to reopen I-85 SB after fiery 18-wheeler crash