Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

AAA: Average Alabama gas price drops below $3

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices continue to slowly but steadily decline.

AAA reports the current national average is $3.28 per gallon. That’s down 2 cents in the last week and 11 cents over the last month.

According to AAA, the current average in Alabama is $2.98 per gallon, which is down 3 cents in the last week and 16 cents lower than a month ago.

“I think that’s due to our supply getting a little stronger, our demand has kind of tapered off this time of year. It hasn’t tapered off right around Christmas of course, but over the last few months in general it’s much less than what it was during the summertime,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Click here to check gas prices near you.

AAA says shopping for the best gas prices will help drive prices lower in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after a crash Thursday in Montgomery.
2 more people die after mid-December Montgomery crash
Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday night crash that claimed the life...
Montgomery man killed in Eastern Boulevard crash
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Robert Dale has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly shooting his stepson on...
Man critical after Christmas Eve Elmore County shooting; stepfather arrested
An 18-wheeler burns after crashing in Shorter on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Man charged with shooting stepson in Elmore County
Man charged with shooting stepson in Elmore County
I-85 SB reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following fiery 18-wheeler crash
Interview with TaxAct Camellia Bowl executive director
Interview with TaxAct Camellia Bowl executive director