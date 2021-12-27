Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract

A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced...
A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A defense manufacturer in north Alabama has won a $1.4 billion contract to produce an advanced wartime control system for the Army.

The Pentagon says Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. in Huntsville was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work.

The Defense Department says the company will produce the Integrated Battle Command System.

Northrop Grumman describes the system as an integrated hardware and software product that locates, tracks and defeats air and missile threats.

Work is supposed to be done in five years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Georgia State won the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl 51-20.
Georgia State wins 2021 Camellia Bowl

Latest News

Black smoke billows into the air after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Shorter.
Fiery 18-wheeler crash closes I-85 South in Shorter
Storm Shelter
Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters
Alabama's six constitutions seen at a display at the Alabama Department of Archives and History...
Revisions to Alabama history teaching standards delayed
A risk of severe storms exists Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Very warm and active end to 2021