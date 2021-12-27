Fiery 18-wheeler crash closes I-85 South in Shorter

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound is closed near mile marker 22 in Macon County due to a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:35 a.m. near Shorter, prompting the shutdown of both lanes for an undetermined amount of time.

Two people watch as an 18-wheeler burns on I-85 south in Shorter, located in Macon County. (Source: Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee)

Commuters should seek an alternate route, including use of U.S. Highway 80, at this time, said Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee.

No information was immediately available regarding the cause of the crash, but ALEA state troopers could say there were no reports of injuries at this time.

Troopers remain on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

